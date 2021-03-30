Africa.com

Africa Health Business Symposium

Africa Health Business Symposium
1 day ago

The Africa Health Business Symposium (AHBS) is a pan-African conference that sits at the heart of the African healthcare scene. Via AHBS, AHB has set the pace towards constructive working relationships between the public and private sector, creating a more enabling environment for the private health sector on the African continent.

Investing in Africa’s healthcare sector is not an option – it is a must. While the current pandemic has put significant stress on the healthcare systems of the continent, it has also provided the base for building stronger and more resilient health systems.

The AHBS webinar series for 2021 will consist of seven sessions discussing key areas that are at the centre of change.

  1. One year on: What have we learned since news of COVID-19 first broke?
  2. Health Business Investment in Africa
  3. Africa’s readiness for the COVID-19 vaccination drive
  4. The future of health: Unlocking the potential of Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare in Africa
  5. The power of partnerships: Development partners value creation in the healthcare sector
  6. Healthcare policy harmonisation and collaboration amongst governments – A strategy towards sustainable development in Africa
  7. NCDs: An urgent call for primary health care system strengthening in sub-Saharan Africa
