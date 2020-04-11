Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

“Africa is an Extraordinary Opportunity”

56 seconds ago 1 min read

British-Ghanaian starchitect, David Adjaye, is bullish on Africa’s prospects for architecture. In this in-depth interview with Dezeen, Adjaye explains the intense research he performed over 11 years to document architectural traditions across the continent, and the fresh movements he sees to transform the built environment. Through this research, which was published as a seven-volume book, Adjaye realised the importance of Africa’s unique geography. “It became clear to me that the political map of Africa that we have is a very difficult way to understand the continent,” he says. “Fundamentally, the way we should be looking at it is through geography.” Adjaye created his own map of the continent, divided into six distinct geographic zones, which, he believes, have shaped African culture..

SOURCE: DEZEEN

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

6 South African Podcasts to Listen to During the Lockdown

3 mins ago
1 min read

Inside Nigeria’s Wedding Industry

5 mins ago
1 min read

Join Top African Business Leaders Online to Explore Best Management Practices to Cope with COVID-19 in Africa

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

“Africa is an Extraordinary Opportunity”

58 seconds ago
1 min read

6 South African Podcasts to Listen to During the Lockdown

3 mins ago
1 min read

Inside Nigeria’s Wedding Industry

5 mins ago
4 min read

Covid-19: Massive Impact On Lower-Income Countries Threatens More Disease Outbreaks

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today