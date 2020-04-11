“Africa is an Extraordinary Opportunity”

British-Ghanaian starchitect, David Adjaye, is bullish on Africa’s prospects for architecture. In this in-depth interview with Dezeen, Adjaye explains the intense research he performed over 11 years to document architectural traditions across the continent, and the fresh movements he sees to transform the built environment. Through this research, which was published as a seven-volume book, Adjaye realised the importance of Africa’s unique geography. “It became clear to me that the political map of Africa that we have is a very difficult way to understand the continent,” he says. “Fundamentally, the way we should be looking at it is through geography.” Adjaye created his own map of the continent, divided into six distinct geographic zones, which, he believes, have shaped African culture..

SOURCE: DEZEEN

