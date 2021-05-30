Africa is Leading the Charge in Terms of Open Borders

Air carriers across the continent are finding additional ways to cultivate a sense of safety. In late 2020, Air Maroc, the national carrier for Morocco, announced that it was offering its customers free insurance with the purchase of a ticket before May 31, 2021, assuming the coverage of medical expenses of up to $180,000. This March, Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir became the first African airline to vaccinate all its airline staff, including non-airline staff at the Kigali International Airport. Air Egypt, the national carrier has been given $191 million in long-term financing by the government. Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Burkina Faso have offered $311 million in direct support to their aviation sector. Other revival measures include waving tourist visa fees and reducing the cost of aviation fuel prices by 10 cents. Additionally, some African countries that did not have national carriers prior to the pandemic seem confident of a resurgence of air travel within and outside the continent. Ghana, Burundi, and Zambia among others have plans to launch national carriers in 2021 or 2022.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER