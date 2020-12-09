Africa.com

Africa Is Ready – Rawbeena & Naiboi Release New Banger 'Haijaja'

Finland based Kenyan singer and songwriter Rawbeena who made it to the limelight with the hit song ‘Romantic’ featuring the phenomenal Fena Gitu just made a surprise comeback with yet another banger featuring Naiboi.

Earlier this year Rawbeena exposed KTN Presenter Cheroo of being disrespectful and ungrateful in something that was seen as a relationship gone bad.  Rawbeena reported that she was financing Cheroo’s fancy and eccentric lifestyle before things went south.

She has just featured Kenya’s most talented and diverse artist; Naiboi is a song that is definitely going to carry the day during this festive season.

Naiboi who is also the CEO and record label owner of Pacho Studios and Naiboi Worldwide entity has recently signed the favorite Kenyan girl band; Band Beca with whom they have already worked on a number of songs including but not limited to ‘Inaniaffect’ and ‘Black’ featuring Nyashinski. He is back at it again with a surprise collaboration with Rawbeena.

Haijaja dropped last evening (Dec. 7) and is Rawbeena’s first collaboration this year. Her previous three singles – Kiboko, Mahaba and Sisimua all received rave reviews on various local and international media charts.

Tanzania’s Kimambo Beats belt the track as tight as it deserves with the visuals shot and directed by RAWW and Solid Pro in Kenya and Finland respectively.

