Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Africa Needs Remittances More Than Ever

4 hours ago 1 min read

Much of the world is now breathing a collective sigh of relief. Asian countries like Pakistan probably averted an economic crisis thanks to record remittance payments. The picture in Africa is more nuanced. Recent headlines point to a 12.5% fall in remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020. But this was almost entirely caused by a 28% drop in remittances to Nigeria, the continent’s largest economy. Excluding Nigeria from the data shows that remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa rose by 2.6%. This is an excellent result for developing countries, especially given that in most cases remittances now make a larger contribution to capital flows than foreign direct investment or aid. But we must not mistake this stay of execution for a full pardon. Nothing holds out indefinitely against economic gravity, especially when government support is removed. For this reason, remittances should be part of the recovery plan for all nations as they vaccinate their populations and reopen for business.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Articles

1 min read

Cape Verdean Musical Practice Dating back to the 18th Century

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Digital Library of Ghanaian, and African Virtual Reality Content

4 hours ago
1 min read

Why Tanzania’s Past Cyclones Can’t be Ignored

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Pandemic Takes a Mental Toll on Refugees in Uganda

4 hours ago
1 min read

Gauging the Merits of Darfur’s Gruesome History

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s — and Possibly the World’s — Only Mine to Employ an Entirely Female Work Force

4 hours ago
1 min read

Is Boko Haram Really Leaderless?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tensions Between Addis and Washington

4 hours ago
1 min read

Congo Volcano Leaves Death and Smoking Wreckage, but Major City Spared

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here