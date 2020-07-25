Africa Travel Expo Does the Digital Route

Share it!

OurAfrica.Travel, a new virtual meeting platform connecting Africa’s travel trade with global buyers has hit the ground running with a series of networking events (within various geographical regions) confirmed for the August scheduled 16-day online event. Launched early July 2020, OurAfrica.Travel 2020 replaces the industry’s traditional brick-and-mortar exhibition experiences, which has been hard by the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent cancellation of numerous travel trade shows and exhibitions. As such, OurAfrica.Travel will connect African suppliers such as hotels, lodges, activity operators and inbound operators with global buyers, via pre-scheduled one-on-one, face-to-face virtual meetings. So far over 150 exhibitors from countries across Africa have been registered, with over 120 buyers signed up to date. These include Private Safaris Switzerland, Swain Destinations, Swagman, FTI Touristik, Lusso and The Africa Adventure Company.

SOURCE: NOW IN SA