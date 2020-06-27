Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African American Travellers’ Take of a 10-day Trip to Ghana

8 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

In a research trip prompted by Ghana’s Year of Return, travellers say that the trip helped them to conceptualise slavery differently, and this led them to a deeper understanding of race relations in the United States. For example, one traveller said that prior to visiting Ghana, they felt a “certain anger towards white people”. But visiting Ghana and specifically the Cape Coast dungeon exposed them to learning more about all of the actors in slavery – (white) Europeans and (black) Africans. A traveller said they realised after the trip that roots tourism, if curated well, could be an avenue for cross-racial communication and understanding.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Visiting Camps Bay Beach

3 mins ago
1 min read

7 Inspiring African Fashion Brands to Know – and Wear – Now

15 mins ago
1 min read

Megaprojects in Addis Ababa Raise Questions about Ethiopia’s Spatial Justice and Urban Design

21 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Visiting Camps Bay Beach

3 mins ago
1 min read

African American Travellers’ Take of a 10-day Trip to Ghana

8 mins ago
1 min read

7 Inspiring African Fashion Brands to Know – and Wear – Now

15 mins ago
1 min read

Megaprojects in Addis Ababa Raise Questions about Ethiopia’s Spatial Justice and Urban Design

21 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today