Sun. Mar 22nd, 2020

African Artists Are Creating Catchy Songs to Spread Awareness about Coronavirus

12 hours ago 1 min read

As incidents of Coronavirus begin to emerge in Africa, grassroots efforts have used music as the medium to educate people about prevention.  Using a wide range of styles and languages, artists are deploying music as a quick and effective method of relaying important messages and dispelling false rumors. The Ndlovu Youth Choir in South Africa is making waves on social media with a song preaching preventive measures for coronavirus. Nigerian singer-songwriter Asa (real name Bukola Elemide) shared a fun video on her Instagram page, singing and encouraging people to sneeze into their elbows and wash their hands.

SOURCE: CNN

