African Artists Are Creating Catchy Songs to Spread Awareness about Coronavirus

As incidents of Coronavirus begin to emerge in Africa, grassroots efforts have used music as the medium to educate people about prevention. Using a wide range of styles and languages, artists are deploying music as a quick and effective method of relaying important messages and dispelling false rumors. The Ndlovu Youth Choir in South Africa is making waves on social media with a song preaching preventive measures for coronavirus. Nigerian singer-songwriter Asa (real name Bukola Elemide) shared a fun video on her Instagram page, singing and encouraging people to sneeze into their elbows and wash their hands.

SOURCE: CNN

