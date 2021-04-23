African Brand Architects & Rotary Support An Awesome Panel of Speakers In Centennial Conference

Rotary International’s virtual 2-day centennial conference taking place on the 24th and 25th April 2021, anticipates hundreds of delegates from around the world to attend this online event. As headline sponsor African Brand Architects, a collective of powerful thought leaders in the marketing and communications space in Africa, is pleased to share this unprecedented line-up of over 90 speakers including heads of state, prestigious Rotary representatives, African business leaders and leading visionaries, pioneers and icons.

To be opened by Rotary International President Holger Knaack who will welcome delegates, he will be joined by the likes of South African Storyteller, Ms Gcina Mhlope, Kenyan designer and eco-innovator Anyango Mpinga and Dr Tunji Funsho, chair of Rotary’s Nigeria National PolioPlus Committee who was last year named as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People.

Topics to be discussed on Day 1 include strategic community economic development for poverty alleviation, solving Africa’s twin deficit in education, partnerships in controlling epidemics in Africa, and a discussion on the future of peacekeeping on the continent.

Day 2 sees a spokesperson from African Development Bank address the factors and solutions to Africa’s water and sanitation crisis, as well as an in-depth discussion on innovation for maternal and child health in Africa, led by UN Women representative Ms Anne Githu-Shongwe.

The conference will also recognise some of the true trailblazers within Rotary International and their partner organisations. The programme culminates in a look at tomorrow’s opportunities and challenges and how young people can help to secure a better future for Africa.

“The power of partnerships is a key theme in the content programme, and this is the ethos on which African Brand Architects is based,” says African Brand Architects director Shereen Hunter. “We enjoy a strong alignment with Rotary in the area of economic advancement in Africa. Our vision is to shine a different lens on Africa from a marketing, branding and communications perspective and headlining the sponsorship of this important event is just one step on that important journey.”

For a full programme and list of speakers, and to find out more about the Zone 22 Rotary Africa Centennial International Conference, go to https://www.rotary9400.org.za/sitepage/rotary-africa-centennial.

