African EdTech Startup Kabakoo Academies Receives Funding From Zoom, Launches First No-Code Training In Africa

In March 2021, Kabakoo Academies launched the first no-code training in West Africa, confirming once again its leading role in tech education on the continent. Kabakoo is a no-code pioneer, the first EdTech in Africa to join this growing digital trend enabling people to design and deploy apps without coding. Dedicated to youth employment and entrepreneurship, Kabakoo bets on no-code skills to allow its learners to succeed on the local job markets. A bold approach that earned Kabakoo funding from Zoom via its EdInnovation Award.

Committed to democratizing access to tech education for the African youths, Kabakoo has launched in March 2021 the first no-code training in West Africa for a batch of twenty learners at its Bamako campus. This intensive “FullStack” program is designed and delivered in partnership with Contournement, the European leader in no-code training. Kabakoo bets on no-code skills to supercharge its learners’ employability and their local entrepreneurship projects.

Coached by word-class mentors, the learners will acquire full proficiency in no-code tools to create websites, mobile apps, automation and data management projects. Co-designed with Contournement, the training aims at mastering key tools such as Zapier, Airtable, Adalo, Glide or Dorick, which will help learners to rapidly develop ambitious tech products (without having to code) to meet the needs of local communities and markets in the Sahel.The Kabakoo engagement in the no-code segment is catalyzed by strong partnerships with, among others, the current leading no-code app Notion, which supports Kabakoo’s activities through its impact program.

By pioneering no-code training in Africa, Kabakoo reaffirms its leading role in the pan-African EdTech space. After being praised as a “School of the Future” by the World Economic Forum, Kabakoo has received the Zoom EdInnovation Award on March 1st, 2021, which recognizes “the boldest and brightest solutions supporting underserved students”. Among the six global winners, Kabakoo is the only organization on the African continent and the francophone world. This award formalizes the partnership between Kabakoo and Zoom, which becomes a key financial and tech partner for scaling up Kabakoo impact.

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of Kabakoo Academies.

