African Express: An Art Collector's Colorful Home

2 mins ago 1 min read

She may live in London, but her native Sierra Leone features prominently in designer Isatu Funna’s home. Stymied by her attempts to source great African design in the UK, Funna started Dar Leone, a boutique that specializes in imports from Sierra Leone as well as her own colorful textiles and home furnishings. I don’t do matchy-matchy,” says Isatu, who moved from Freetown to Maryland, USA, as a young girl. After training as a lawyer, she turned her attention to the collection of contemporary art, first European and now African. The Magnificent Dozen, an artwork comprising 12 resin-cast African masks in primary colours by Serbian artists Djordje Ozbolt, sits above a sage-green velvet sofa, a Bamileke beaded stool from Cameroon beside it.   

