African Films Gain more International Attention as Technology Remove some Traditional Access Barriers

It’s an exciting time for filmmakers and movie fans around the world: Academy Awards season is here. And with several African films up for official nominations, people across the continent will be paying close attention when those nominations are announced on Monday. “My Octopus Teacher,” a South African documentary about a man who formed an unlikely bond with an octopus, is on the shortlist for the Documentary Feature category, while “The Man Who Sold His Skin” — a Tunisian film about a Syrian man whose body is used by an artist as a canvas — is up for a nomination in the International Feature category. As films from the continent continue to gain international recognition, Philippe Lacôte, Ivorian director of the 2020 film “Night of the Kings” (also on the shortlist for an International Feature Oscar nomination) says it is important for Africans to create movies that include their vision of the world.

SOURCE: CNN

Like this: Like Loading...