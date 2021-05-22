Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African Health Tech is Flourishing

7 hours ago 1 min read

A greater number of startups in sub-Saharan Africa are offering telemedicine services, spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic and increasing digital adoption across the continent. But a lack of “clear and harmonized” regulation is preventing the industry from taking off, according to a new report on health innovation in the region. Telemedicine, combined with direct-to-consumer distribution, is the most common type of service offered by health innovators founded in the last five years, says the report by Salient Advisory, a global healthcare consulting firm. The researchers surveyed 61 companies in sub-Saharan African, focusing on Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda. The companies are all using tech-enabled solutions to change how health products are distributed. This is more than twice the number of companies Salient Advisory tracked for its last report in 2019.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Distance Education Can Eliminate Current Barriers to Higher Education in Africa

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Resurgent Interest in Islamic Finance in Africa

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Billion Euros to Build Vaccine Production Hubs in Africa

7 hours ago
1 min read

The Bids to Operate in Ethiopia’s Telecommunications Space are In

7 hours ago
1 min read

Bringing Back A City’s Façade from Decay

1 day ago
1 min read

Investing in Africa’s Most Promising Companies

1 day ago
1 min read

Addis Embraces Blockchain Technology

1 day ago
1 min read

Here’s Why Nigeria is Struggling to Attract Investors

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa’s Real Estate Prospects

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here