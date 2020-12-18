African Insurance Awards – 6th Edition (2020)

Post-pandemic recovery will be the main theme (front and centre) at the 2020 Virtual Edition of the African Insurance Awards hosted by the Africa Re Group (African Reinsurance Corporation) and sponsored by the Africa Re Foundation for the sixth time.

This year’s African Insurance Awards event, which will take place tomorrow 18 December 2020, at 13h00 GMT (or 14h00 Lagos time), will feature dedicated panel discussions focusing on how the insurance industry can adapt to assist Africa’s post-pandemic recovery and what business leaders may expect for the year 2021 economic outlook as Africa and the world will be recovering from the once-in-lifetime systemic crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic.

As usual, four categories of the prestigious insurance industry Excellence Awards will be given out for the Company of the Year, CEO of the Year, Innovation of the Year, and InsurTech of the Year.

Speaking on the event, Dr. Corneille Karekezi, Group Managing Director and CEO of Africa Re said: “Africa Re, through this awards contributes to the development of the insurance industry in Africa by promoting outstanding performances and rewarding extraordinary innovations, all being contributions to the development of the African economy.”.

The panelists are truly competent and international, with the participation of Mr. Richard Lowe, Founder & Executive Chairman of the ACTIVA Insurance Group in Cameroon, Mr. Hamman Badr, Chairman & Managing Director of ISKAN Insurance Company of Egypt, Dr. Patrick Tumbo, Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Sanlam Kenya, Mr. Dominic Christian, Global Chairman, Reinsurance Solutions at Aon (UK), Mr. Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist of Allianz SE, Germany and Dr. Carlos Lopes, Economist and Professor at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, South Africa.

The event will be held virtually and is open to the public.

Participants should register on the online portal to serve their place.

For more information on the African Insurance Awards contact :

Alfred Adogbo, Manager, Corporate Communications, Africa Re :

adogbo.alfred@africa-re.com

Sergio Silva, Marketing and Communications, IC Publications : s.silva@icpublications.com

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA)on behalf of The African Insurance Awards.

Like this: Like Loading...