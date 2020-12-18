Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African Insurance Awards – 6th Edition (2020)

Image; Commercial Risk

33 mins ago 2 min read

Post-pandemic recovery will be the main theme (front and centre) at the 2020 Virtual Edition of the African Insurance Awards hosted by the Africa Re Group (African Reinsurance Corporation) and sponsored by the Africa Re Foundation for the sixth time.

This year’s African Insurance Awards event, which will take place tomorrow 18 December 2020, at 13h00 GMT (or 14h00 Lagos time), will feature dedicated panel discussions focusing on how the insurance industry can adapt to assist Africa’s post-pandemic recovery and what business leaders may expect for the year 2021 economic outlook as Africa and the world will be recovering from the once-in-lifetime systemic crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic.

As usual, four categories of the prestigious insurance industry Excellence Awards will be given out for the Company of the Year, CEO of the Year, Innovation of the Year, and InsurTech of the Year.

Speaking on the event, Dr. Corneille Karekezi, Group Managing Director and CEO of Africa Re said: “Africa Re, through this awards contributes to the development of the insurance industry in Africa by promoting outstanding performances and rewarding extraordinary innovations, all being contributions to the development of the African economy.”.

The panelists are truly competent and international, with the participation of Mr. Richard Lowe, Founder & Executive Chairman of the ACTIVA Insurance Group in Cameroon, Mr. Hamman Badr, Chairman & Managing Director of ISKAN Insurance Company of Egypt, Dr. Patrick Tumbo, Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Sanlam Kenya, Mr. Dominic Christian, Global Chairman, Reinsurance Solutions at Aon (UK), Mr. Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist of Allianz SE, Germany and Dr. Carlos Lopes, Economist and Professor at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, South Africa.

The event will be held virtually and is open to the public.

Participants should register on the online portal to serve their place.

For more information on the African Insurance Awards contact:

Alfred Adogbo, Manager, Corporate Communications, Africa Re : 

adogbo.alfred@africa-re.com

Sergio Silva, Marketing and Communications, IC Publications : s.silva@icpublications.com

Distributed by  African Media Agency (AMA)on behalf of The African Insurance Awards.

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

The L’Oréal-Unesco For Women In Science Programme Recognizes South African Female Scientists For Their Groundbreaking Research

2 hours ago
2 min read

Dimension Data Summit 2021 Aims To Address Society’s Sustainability Challenges Head On

21 hours ago
2 min read

A Palace For The People: A Podcast About Nairobi’s Public Libraries

22 hours ago
2 min read

dcc Africa Confirms Initial $100m USD Investment In Tanzania’s Banking Sector

22 hours ago
2 min read

Hotspot Partners With Parallel Wireless To Deliver On Nigeria’s Connectivity Vision

24 hours ago
4 min read

Intra-Africa Trade Key To Cushioning The Blow Of Trade Tensions And External Shocks, Says Afreximbank

1 day ago
3 min read

BAT Progresses Covid-19 Candidate Vaccine Into Phase I Human Clinical Trials

1 day ago
3 min read

AERC Virtual 53rd Plenary Session: The Covid-19 Pandemic & Public Finance In Africa – Challenges And Opportunities

2 days ago
3 min read

Recovering SA’s Economy Starts With Improved Access To Education

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

African Insurance Awards – 6th Edition (2020)

33 mins ago
3 min read

The L’Oréal-Unesco For Women In Science Programme Recognizes South African Female Scientists For Their Groundbreaking Research

2 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Girls Have New Way of Entering Womanhood

15 hours ago
1 min read

Women in South African Politics

15 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: