Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African Media Agency (AMA) Awarded A Certificate Of Excellence In The 2021 African SABRE Awards

14 mins ago 2 min read

African Media Agency (AMA), a leading pan African integrated communications firm has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence for Media Relations in the 4th African SABRE Awards, on May 27, 2021. AMA was recognized by the jury for their support to the African Development Bank in bringing their $10 billion COVID-19 Response to global attention with a feature in CNN & Washington Post.

In April 2020, while Africa was hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, the African Development Bank unveiled a $10 billion Response Facility to curb COVID-19 and to assist regional member countries in fighting the pandemic. The Bank commissioned AMA to help build momentum and increase awareness by highlighting the Response Facility among top-tier media. AMA achieved this by developing a media relations campaign that focused on a digital press conference with journalists from Africa and abroad, placing op-eds that resonated with the editorial agenda of top-tier media, and distributing press releases across the continent.

 “We are thrilled to share that African Media Agency has received a Certificate of Excellence for Media Relations in this year’s African SABRE Awards,” said AMA CEO and Founder, Eloine Barry. “Both the public relations industry and our agency have been forced to adapt to a new normal this past year, and through it all AMA never lost sight of what was important, producing great work on behalf of our clients. I am extremely proud of our AMA team and incredibly appreciative of our client for trusting us with their brands.” The SABRE Awards, which recognize Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement, celebrate campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity, and business results. With more than 5,000 entries each year, the SABRE Awards provide a premier showcase for the best that the communications industry has to offer.

Distributed by African Media Agency.

Tags:

More Articles

4 min read

Call For African Organisations To Lead By Example This World Environment Day

2 hours ago
3 min read

UberX Hourly Officially Live In Nigeria

2 hours ago
2 min read

Nedbank CIB Acquires Minority Equity Stake In Global Health-Tech Disruptor, LifeQ

24 hours ago
3 min read

Teen Millionaire & Stock Prodigy Christon Jones Honoring Outstanding Youth

1 day ago
2 min read

Six-Month Data Shows Cape Town’s Tourism And Shopping Hotspots Are Bouncing Back

1 day ago
2 min read

FedEx Express Donates To Environmental NGOs Chosen By Team Members

1 day ago
3 min read

SAP Expanding World’s Largest Business Network

4 days ago
3 min read

Mastercard Unveils New Carbon Calculator Tool For Banks In Kenya And The Region

4 days ago
2 min read

Global Fashion Channel Signs Exclusive Pan-African Distribution Partnership Deal With Media Brokerage Africa

4 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here