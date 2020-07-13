Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African Nurses Lead the Way in Assuming Tasks previously Undertaken by Doctors

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Out of necessity, African nurses expanded their scope of practice in ways that only occurred decades later in countries with more resources. An example is in the prescribing of medication which was always the province of doctors, few of whom practice in rural and remote areas. In Ethiopia nurses in rural and remote areas carry out caesarean sections. And in countries like South Africa, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, and Zambia, there are clinical specialist roles in nursing and midwifery such as critical care nursing, palliative care nursing and perioperative nursing among many others. Increasingly, the profession has moved to become autonomous, self-regulated, research-focused, and centred on the needs of the population. This ability to move beyond traditional Western models of care has been important in the management of the disease profile of Africa, where geographical location has added to the burden of disease not found in developed countries.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Big Brand Metal Supplier Called to Account for Human Rights Abuses in Tanzania

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Response to Rising COVID-19 Cases

9 mins ago
1 min read

MSF Called Out for Racist Policies

14 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Big Brand Metal Supplier Called to Account for Human Rights Abuses in Tanzania

3 mins ago
1 min read

African Nurses Lead the Way in Assuming Tasks previously Undertaken by Doctors

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Response to Rising COVID-19 Cases

9 mins ago
1 min read

MSF Called Out for Racist Policies

14 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today