Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African Solutions to African Problems

11 hours ago 1 min read

Ivan Morais is a believer in African solutions to African problems. He has done everything from building a bridge to founding one of Angola’s biggest online shopping platforms. Morais has spent a fascinating career as an entrepreneur in Africa. It began with him interning, in 2004, in the Angolan stock market as it went through post-war rebuilding in the first inspiring years of peace after generations of war. “I remember, during the war, people did not talk about the future at all. Life expectancy was 42-year-old. Everything was about the present. There are a few times we thought about the future or financial savings. We had no long-term plans. When the war finally ended it was now time to rebuild and plan,” says Morais. As he built his career and reputation, he spent eight years working for Global Seguros – the country’s top construction insurance company – that led him to learn the business of building. He left and founded his own construction company, which rehabilitated 400 km of road and built a 600- metre bridge – the fourth longest in Angola at the time – over the Giraul River in Namibe province.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Articles

1 min read

Equatorial Guinea Calls for Help after Munitions Blasts

11 hours ago
1 min read

An Uneasy Calm Returns in Dakar

11 hours ago
1 min read

Niger’s President Receives Good Governance Award

11 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Women Call for an Inclusive Government

11 hours ago
1 min read

Inspiring Female Pioneers Shaping the Future of Space Exploration across Africa and Beyond

11 hours ago
1 min read

Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Streets of Cape Verde Tell a Story

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Positions Itself as the Ideal Place for Working from Home

2 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles Says it is Reopening Borders to Tourists this Month

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Nourishing Africa Partners With The Mastercard Foundation & U.S. African Development Foundation To Train Agripreneurs In Nigeria

9 hours ago
2 min read

Flight Doctor Completes 100th Mission On Emergency Flight To Sudan

10 hours ago
1 min read

African Solutions to African Problems

11 hours ago
1 min read

Equatorial Guinea Calls for Help after Munitions Blasts

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: