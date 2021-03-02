Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African States Are Going about Regulating Minibus Taxis Wrong

14 hours ago 1 min read

Millions of people in Africa’s cities rely on public transport to get around. Minibuses are especially common, whether you’re in Accra, Dar es Salaam, Lagos or Nairobi. In Accra, the ubiquitous minibuses are known as tro-tro, in Dar es Salaam as daladalas, in Lagos as danfos and in Nairobi as matatus. These vehicles offer flexible, generally affordable services. They also, unfortunately, contribute significantly to the continent’s well documented road safety problems. In Kenya’s capital city Nairobi, it is estimated that minibus crashes account for some 95% of road deaths. In Ghana, accidents involving tro-tro vehicles killed 300 and injured nearly 2,000 people in the first quarter of 2019. It has been shown that tro-tro drivers in Ghana operate within a precarious work climate marked by cut-throat competition; low wages; job insecurity; non-negotiable daily fees by car owners and harassment from corrupt police officers. These numerous financial and other demands are what push the drivers to undertake the dangerous driving behaviour that earn them public opprobrium. Research advises that authorities need to address structural unemployment and police corruption. They need to create and enforce labour protection policies that improve commercial passenger drivers’ working conditions. Interventions like these could yield widespread and sustainable road safety benefits – far more than is achieved by the present public policy of declaring ‘wars’ on the drivers.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

After a Spending Spree on West African Mines, Investors want ROI

14 hours ago
1 min read

Burkinabe Medics Use their Own Pockets to Fight Deadly Diseases

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Acacia Seeds that are Helping Regrow Kenya’s Depleted Forests

14 hours ago
1 min read

Kigali’s Famous Treason Trial Marred

14 hours ago
1 min read

A Rare Move by a Public Official in Zimbabwe

14 hours ago
1 min read

What’s Behind the Spate of Kidnappings in Nigeria?

14 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Tells Washington to Keep Out of Tigray Affairs

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hits the Ground Running on First Day

14 hours ago
1 min read

Dutch Family Retraces their Roots Back to Ghana

3 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

African Corporate Executives Turn To Tech Entrepreneurship

10 hours ago
3 min read

Microinsurance Ready To Disrupt African Insurance Industry

11 hours ago
2 min read

African FinTech Start-Up ImaliPay Raises Pre-Seed Funding To Service Gig Workers’ Financial Needs

12 hours ago
3 min read

MEKTA Delivers 1.35mw Off-Grid Solar Hybrid Power Project In Effurun

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: