Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African States Join Efforts to Create a Coronavirus Vaccine

32 seconds ago 1 min read

A network of 13 African countries has joined forces with global researchers to launch the largest clinical trial of potential Covid-19 treatments on the continent. The Anticov study, involving Antwerp’s Institute of Tropical Medicine and international research institutions, aims to identify treatments that can be used to treat mild and moderate cases of Covid-19 early and prevent spikes in hospitalisation that could overwhelm fragile and already overburdened health systems in Africa. The clinical trial will be carried out at 19 sites in 13 countries and led by doctors from African countries. The initiative emerged after calls for responses to the coronavirus better tailored to the developing world and the challenges of often underfunded healthcare systems. The study will test the efficacy of treatments in 2,000 to 3,000 mild-to-moderate patients in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Sudan, and Uganda, with the aim of identifying treatments that can prevent progression of coronavirus to severe disease and also limit transmission.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

2 min read

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

4 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Frontline Workers Become Casualties in the Fight against Covid-19

6 mins ago
2 min read

The Man Taking Ethiopian Troops On

9 mins ago
1 min read

These Images Will Show You Life in the DRC in 2020

1 day ago
1 min read

The Lot of North Africa’s Political Cartoonists isn’t an Easy One

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Innovative Data Centers

1 day ago
1 min read

House Hunting in Africa Made Easier

1 day ago
1 min read

Life After al-Shabaab

1 day ago
1 min read

The Thorn in Uganda’s Ruling and Opposition Parties’ Side

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

African States Join Efforts to Create a Coronavirus Vaccine

33 seconds ago
2 min read

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

4 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Frontline Workers Become Casualties in the Fight against Covid-19

6 mins ago
2 min read

The Man Taking Ethiopian Troops On

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: