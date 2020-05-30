Africa.com

African Style Archive Celebrates Throwback Fashion

10 seconds ago

While there’s no shortage of Instagram accounts focusing on vintage fashion, they all tend to focus on the usual suspects. African Style Archive, on the other hand, offers up a very different perspective as their subjects are all through the eyes of African photographers. For inspiration ranging from the elegant to the outrageous, this account is all about African style.

