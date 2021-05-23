African Travel Influencers Worth Following on Instagram

Soaking in bush sounds, safari adventures, wild animals… If that’s your thing, look no further than The Bush-bound Family/ @thebushboundfamily who enjoy going on adventures in the African jungle. Tokito/ @tokitonegrito introduces us to parts of Africa that rarely see much foot traffic from tourist; from beautiful beaches to springs, to the people and various cultural experiences, there is plenty to explore here. @nde_uyapo takes us throughout Africa in style. Fall in love with his aesthetically pleasing, well-curated feed, which features mouth-watering tuck-ins and breathtaking views. @wattaonthego shares beautiful shots that take us through a plethora of exquisite locations in Zanzibar, Uganda, Kenya and elsewhere.
SOURCE: IOL
