Mon. Mar 9th, 2020

Africans have a lot to Celebrate this International Women’s Day

4 mins ago 1 min read

Rwanda ranked in the global Top 10 of the World Economic Forum’s  Global Gender Gap Report 2020. In the same index, Ethiopia ranked among the top five most-improved countries and has a woman president, Sahle-Work Zewde. Overall, since the last edition of the report, sub-Saharan Africa closed its gender gap by 68%. Despite variations across different countries, the gender gap in terms of health and survival is small in the region. The political empowerment gender gap in the region remains large. Only Ethiopia, Rwanda and South Africa have more than 48% women ministers. Regarding the economic participation and opportunity gender parity, there is also still more work to be done. Benin is the top performer in this space, having closed 84.7% of the gap.

SOURCE: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

