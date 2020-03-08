Africa’s Contemporary Art World Is Finding a Home in Marrakech

Three years after Morocco rejoined the African Union, amid a booming U.S. and European market for contemporary artworks from the continent—the city is becoming a hub for Africa’s diasporic art world. “The fact that Marrakech is in Africa, at the doors of the Sahara, facing Europe and America—we’re perfectly located,” says Othman Lazraq, president of the recently opened Museum of Contemporary African Art Al Maaden, better known as MACAAL.

