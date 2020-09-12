Africa’s Fairy Tale Locations to Add to your Bucket List

Separated from continental Africa by 250 miles of water, Madagascar is the greatest adventure you haven’t had yet. The island nation is home to a wide array of creatures, including giant moths and bug-eyed lemurs, and sights like the surreal Avenue of the Baobabs, where the centuries-old trees reach heights of nearly 100 feet. While it’s not very easy to reach, this 15th-century fortress town in the Rif Mountains, about two hours south of Tangier, remains a popular draw for tourists. Buildings in its ancient medina are painted a dreamy sky blue—even some of the steps of the winding old town are as blue as the walls around them.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Articles
