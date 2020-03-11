Wed. Mar 11th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

2 mins ago 1 min read

Kenya is the biggest exporter of flowers from the continent, followed by Ethiopia and South Africa. In Kenya, the floriculture industry generates over $1 billion annually, which is approximately 1.1% contribution to the national GDP. The floriculture industry in Ethiopia contributes 80% to the country’s national GDP, and its workforce is comprised of 85% women. In South Africa, agriculture remains one of the backbone industries of the country by contributing 0.4% to the national GDP and its floriculture industry is ripe with the rapidly growing wedding industry.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

The Circumstances that Led to Bashir’s Removal Persist

4 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s how Nigeria can Embed Digital Literacy in its Primary School Curriculum

6 mins ago
1 min read

Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

7 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Circumstances that Led to Bashir’s Removal Persist

4 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s how Nigeria can Embed Digital Literacy in its Primary School Curriculum

6 mins ago
1 min read

Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today