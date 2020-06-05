Africa.com

Africa’s Last Two Countries in Economic Chains

7 mins ago 1 min read

Rwandan President Paul Kagame called for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe and Sudan as they struggle to cope with the economic and social impact of the coronavirus pandemic.  The two nations still face some U.S. proscriptions, complicating attempts to get debt relief that countries on the continent are seeking. Speaking at a summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, Kagame urged the nations to “work to harmonize and amplify our voices on the continued need for our countries to have adequate fiscal space to respond effectively.” While the U.S. lifted most of its long-running sanctions in 2017, its designation of Sudan as a state terrorism sponsor remains, blocking foreign investment into the North African nation. The country also has to settle billions of dollars in arrears before key Western lenders can re-engage.

