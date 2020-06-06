Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Africa’s Literary Community is Lending Its Voice to Calls for Justice for George Floyd

9 mins ago 1 min read

A man sits under a graffiti depicting African-American man George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, at the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, June 4,2020.REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Share it!

0Shares

As a demonstration of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, over 100 prominent African writers have lent their names to the fight against racial injustice. The statement was signed by Lola Shoneyin, convener of the Nigeria’s popular Ake literary festival, Egyptian journalist Mona Eltahawy, Zimbabwean author NoViolet Bulawayo as well as Scottish/Sierra Leonean writer, Aminatta Forna, condemned the murder of George Floyd, police brutality, and systemic racism in the US. The stance of solidarity from African writers, will likely ultimately ineffectual, follows a rich history of African writers being vocal about civic rights issues, especially on the continent.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Diary: Local Virtual Exhibitions

6 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: ANTI is Lagos’ Go-To Creative Direction Studio

13 mins ago
1 min read

Fashion Designer Showcases the Future of the Runway with 3D Models

14 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

3 Africans in Mexico City Grave Tell Stories of Slavery’s Toll

4 mins ago
1 min read

Diary: Local Virtual Exhibitions

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Literary Community is Lending Its Voice to Calls for Justice for George Floyd

9 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: ANTI is Lagos’ Go-To Creative Direction Studio

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today