Africa’s Most Dangerous Animals

Cape buffalo, which number around 900,000, are a relatively mild species when left alone, preferring to travel in massive herds to graze in early morning and late afternoon hours or to gather around watering holes to stay hydrated. However, if an individual (or its calf) is threatened or wounded, they become the incarnation of their nickname: Black Death. Often regarded as the world’s most dangerous fly, the tsetse fly—a small speck of insect that measures between 8 to 17 mm, or about the same size as the average house fly—is commonly found in Sub-Saharan Africa, especially countries in the center of the continent.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Articles
New Wave of African Music Sweeps France
‘Joko ya Hao’ is Not Your Typical Apartheid Film
White Customers, Black Fabrics
The Future of TikTok is African
A Nollywood Film about Two Women in Love Faces an Uphill Battle in a Country Where Homophobia is Rampant
African States have to Reconcile Nkrumah’s and Mazrui’s Approaches to Nuclear Arms
Mauritius Faces an Environmental Mess on its Pristine Beaches
The Latest South African Retailer to Retreat from other African Markets
Regulating Artisanal Gold will Help Diversify Nigeria’s Economy