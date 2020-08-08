Sat. Aug 8th, 2020

Africa’s Most Dangerous Animals

Cape buffalo, which number around 900,000, are a relatively mild species when left alone, preferring to travel in massive herds to graze in early morning and late afternoon hours or to gather around watering holes to stay hydrated. However, if an individual (or its calf) is threatened or wounded, they become the incarnation of their nickname: Black Death. Often regarded as the world’s most dangerous fly, the tsetse fly—a small speck of insect that measures between 8 to 17 mm, or about the same size as the average house fly—is commonly found in Sub-Saharan Africa, especially countries in the center of the continent.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

