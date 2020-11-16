Africa.com

Africa’s Most Famous Prophet is On the Run

With mounting questions about how Shepherd Bushiri and his wife left South Africa, it has emerged that their travel documents were still with the South African Police Service. At the weekend, Bushiri said he and his wife, Mary, were in their home country of Malawi because their lives were under threat in South Africa. They are facing criminal charges involving more than R100 million for theft, money laundering, and fraud. Dubbed the most famous pastor in Africa, Bushiri claimed to have left with his wife last week. They contravened their bail conditions and the South African government has issued a warrant for their arrest. Local law enforcement authorities had also withdrawn their bail of R200, 000 each. “If we are able to ascertain that he has left the country illegally, it means he has left the country illegally because his travelling documents are with the police. He did submit them together with the wife, and we will have to establish how he left the country without travelling documents,” said Phumla Williams a government spokesperson.

SOURCE: EYE WITNESS NEWS

