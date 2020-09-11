Fri. Sep 11th, 2020

Africa’s Performance in Human Capital is Dismal

Africa must stop aiding the developed world by exporting the human capital which is needed to drive the continent’s own social and economic transformation. Nigeria is a case in point. Its immigrants are the most educated group in the US labour force. Yet Nigeria ranks dismally at 152 out of 157 countries in the World Bank’s Human Capital Index (HCI). Launched in 2018, the index ranks countries’ gains in economic growth and human capital outcomes from investments in health and education. HCI is a composite measure based on survival rates, the quantity and quality of schooling and health status, all of which leads to a productive workforce. It conveys the productivity of the next generation of workers against a benchmark of complete education and full health. no country from the continent is ranked in the top 50. Africa’s largest and second largest economies, Nigeria and South Africa, rank 152 and 126, respectively. The economic powerhouse of East Africa, Kenya is at 94, while in North Africa, Egypt stands at 104.

