Fri. Mar 27th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Africa’s Richest Square Mile is the Epicentre of COVID-19 Infections

2 hours ago 1 min read

The country’s Defence minister says upmarket suburban areas Sandton and Bedfordview have been identified as the epicentre of the coronavirus in Gauteng. South Africans struggled to adapt to new confinement rules on Friday, with many city streets no less crowded than normal as a strict lockdown regime took effect and the country recorded its first two coronavirus deaths and the number of cases rose above the 1000 mark. Africa’s most industrialised nation is an epicentre of the outbreak on a continent where more than 3,200 people have been infected overall, of whom 84 have died. Already struggling, South Africa’s economy appears particularly vulnerable to its effects. Its rand lost 1.3% against the dollar following the news of the rise in cases and first deaths. Even before the coronavirus, South Africa was mired in recession caused mostly by power cuts at its dysfunctional state-run utility, Eskom. The central bank launched a bond-buying scheme this week to try to revive a moribund credit market, while President Ramaphosa announced measures aimed at helping small businesses. But unemployment is at a decade high of some 30 percent, and ailing state companies have already bled billions of rand from the treasury.

SOURCE: TIMES LIVE | REUTERS AFRICA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

The Lucrative Business that’s Killing the Congo Basin

1 hour ago
1 min read

Creating Larger Value and Impact in Africa’s Recycled Plastic Economy

1 hour ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Gambling Sector Goes Through Withdrawal

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Lucrative Business that’s Killing the Congo Basin

1 hour ago
1 min read

Creating Larger Value and Impact in Africa’s Recycled Plastic Economy

1 hour ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Gambling Sector Goes Through Withdrawal

1 hour ago
1 min read

Could this Be the Beginning of Zimbabwe’s Economic Recovery?

2 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today