Africa’s Richest Woman Blindsided by a Court Decision to Freeze her Assets

Share















Isabel Dos Santos is the eldest daughter of Angola’s long-serving President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos who stepped down in 2017. According to Forbes her net worth is about $2.3 billion, she is now the target of an anti-corruption campaign led by her father’s successor. Her portfolio includes a 25% stake in the Angolan mobile phone company Unitel, 25 percent stake in Angolan bank Banco BIC SA and other interests in cable television, a supermarket chain and another bank and she says the Angolan government’s actions – rather than combatting corruption – are going to hurt thousands of people.

SOURCE: VOA

Share













