Afrofuturist and speaker alumnus Sunu Gonera returns to Design Indaba 2020 by way of Hollywood

At the latest Design Indaba conference, attendees were treated to a return visit by Zimbabwean filmmaker, Sunu Gonera, who explained his stellar career trajectory in Hollywood. In a very short time, his ambition and talent propelled him from a student at the University of Cape Town to a banker and eventually to an award-making filmmaker. Click through to listen to his most recent address at DI2020.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

