After a Writing Break, She Returned as a Booker Finalist

Although she received great acclaim for her debut novel, author Tsitsi Dagaremgba was slow to produce follow-up works. Starting in 1988 with ‘Nervous Conditions,’ she didn’t offer up sequels until 2006 and most recently in 2018. Her breaks may have proven to be a good strategy, however, as her latest effort ‘The Mournable Body’ is now in the running for the latest Booker Prize.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
