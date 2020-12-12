Africa.com

After a Writing Break, She Returned as a Booker Finalist

2 mins ago 1 min read

Although she received great acclaim for her debut novel, author Tsitsi Dagaremgba was slow to produce follow-up works.  Starting in 1988 with ‘Nervous Conditions,’ she didn’t offer up sequels until 2006 and most recently in 2018.  Her breaks may have proven to be a good strategy, however, as her latest effort ‘The Mournable Body’ is now in the running for the latest Booker Prize.

