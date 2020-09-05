Akon Unveils $6 Billion ‘Futuristic’ City to Mixed Reviews

When Akon, the Senegalese-American music sensation, first announced plans to build a futuristic city in Senegal, many assumed it was just a publicity stunt. Now that ground has been broken on Akon City, however, there is great speculation on how it will ultimately look, whether it will achieve its goals of sustainability, and whether a bitcoin-financed initiative is viable. Akon, the son of Senegalese parents who spent his early childhood in the West African nation, also hopes the project will provide much needed jobs for Senegalese and be a refuge for Black Americans and others facing racial prejudice. Akon’s project, which was first announced two years ago, has won him favor with Senegalese authorities who praise him for investing in Africa at a time of uncertainty in global tourism.
SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST
