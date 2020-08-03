Aleph Hospitality Re-opens The Ramada By Wyndham Addis

Share it!

Dubai-based independent hotel management company, Aleph Hospitality, took over the management of the Ramada by Wyndham Addis, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia earlier this year. Due to the Cornoavirus outbreak, which followed soon after takeover, the hotel was partially closed but fully re-opened on 22 June, 2020.

In support of Aleph Hospitality’s brand values and the company’s “count on us to put safety first” campaign – featuring best in class health and hygiene protocols in line with the guidelines and regulations of the World Health Organization and local health authorities – the hotel has re-opened with a complete set of measures to protect the safety and wellbeing of its guests.

Since the management takeover, Aleph Hospitality has been looking at ways to enhance the hotel experience for guests and to optimise the property’s revenues with the addition of new facilities, including an extension of the gym, a new executive lounge, meeting room and a spa, set to open in October 2020.

The hotel, which has been operating since 2016 on Bole Road just minutes from the city’s international airport, becomes Aleph Hospitality’s second property in Addis Ababa, following the company’s takeover of the 115-key independently-branded Getfam Hotel in July 2018.

Bani Haddad, Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, said: “We’re honoured to have been awarded the management contract for the highly-regarded Ramada by Wyndham Addis, adding to our portfolio in Ethiopia as the world’s largest growing tourism economy. The sector grew by 48.6% in 2018, according to the latest data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), and now represents 9.4% of Ethiopia’s total economy. Through our world-class systems and dedicated management support, as part of our third-party management model, we look forward to working with owners ADM Business PLC and to capitalising on this growth, which we are confident will deliver superior results for the owner in these challenging times.”

Adugna Bekele, owner of the Ramada by Wyndham Addis, said: “Addis Ababa is a truly cosmopolitan destination. Our hotel is in a superb location in the city centre and we offer warm, contemporary rooms and a choice of great restaurants. Now, with Aleph Hospitality as our trusted partner, I’m looking forward to both increasing the satisfaction of our valued guests and to boosting the profitability of our business for the long-term.”

The Ramada by Wyndham Addis features 136 rooms and executive suites, many with stunning panoramic views of the city. The hotel offers three meeting rooms and five food and beverage outlets, including a Brazilian churrascaria, Fogo no Chão, the first restaurant of its kind in Addis Ababa, located on the rooftop and offering rotisserie-prepared beef, lamb and poultry. There is also an all-day dining restaurant called The Chefs Club, plus Konnect Lobby Lounge and Bar, Fogo Lounge and Bar and Oak Bar, which features an outdoor terrace.

Makeda Abraham has been appointed as General Manager of the Ramada by Wyndham Addis Ababa, bringing with her close to 20 years’ experience in international hotel operations. A German national of Ethiopian origin, Abraham completed her hotel management degree in the UK.

Haddad commented: “Makeda Abraham becomes the first female General Manager of Aleph Hospitality in Africa, , a true milestone of which we are very proud. Her professionalism and experience coupled with boundless energy and determination will ensure the team at Ramada by Wyndham Addis Ababa continues to grow from strength to strength.”

Aleph Hospitality currently operates five hotels in Africa including the new Ramada by Wyndham and the Getfam Hotel in Addis Ababa Ethiopia, the Best Western Plus Westlands hotel in Nairobi, Kenya and the Moja Tuu and Hakuna Majiwe resorts in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Management agreements for an additional five properties have been signed and are under construction including Protea Hotel by Marriott Kisumu and Four Points by Sheraton Monrovia in Liberia.