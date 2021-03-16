Aleph Hospitality Strengthens Presence In Kenya As It Takes Over The Management Of Three More Hotels

Dubai-based hotel management company partners with the Kenya Red Cross Society in latest deal

Dynamic independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality has today signed the management contracts for three hotels in Kenya.

The hotels, Boma Nairobi, Boma Inn Nairobi and Boma Inn Eldoret, are owned by Red Court Hotel, a subsidiary of Kenya Red Cross Society.

Managed under Red Court Hotel’s home grown Boma brand until now, Dubai-based Aleph Hospitality has been appointed to manage the properties and turn them into profitable assets once again.

From left to right: Thomas Malului – General Manager, The Boma-Inn Eldoret; Honorable Joash Olum – Former Member of Parliament Langata Constituency & Director, Red Court Hotel Board; Bani Haddad – Managing Director, Aleph Hospitality; Doctor Abbas Gullet- Chief Executive Officer, Boma Panafrican & Chairman, Red Court Hotel Board; Neelam Shah – Head of Strategic Investment, Boma Panafrican & Director, Red Court Hotel Board; William Mibei – Entrepreneur & Director, Red Court Hotel Board; Daniel van der Heijden – Cluster General Manager, The Boma Hotels

As part of the agreement, Aleph Hospitality has pledged financial support to the Kenya Red Cross, by donating a percentage of fees it earns from the hotels to local charitable initiatives.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, commented: “We are delighted to take over the management of the three Boma hotels in a deal that further strengthens our presence in Kenya. We are committed to working with the owners to turn around the fortunes of these wonderful hotels and proud to support local humanitarian projects being run by the owner through the Kenya Red Cross”.

Dr. Abbas Gullet, Founder and Chairman of Red Court Hotel and former Secretary General of Kenya Red Cross, added: “We are thrilled to be working with a professional hotel management company that understands both the global hotel business and our local hospitality market. All profits from Boma Nairobi, Boma Inn Nairobi and Boma Inn Eldoret fund the Kenya Red Cross Society and we are confident that together we can re-establish successful hotel businesses that will help support this great cause”.

Located in the heart of the capital, near to both Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Wilson Airport, Boma Nairobi features 148 rooms and suites, a conference hall, boardroom, two F&B outlets, a gym, spa and swimming pool.

The Boma Inn Nairobi is a three-star hotel situated at the Kenya Red Cross complex. Also in close proximity to both of the city’s airports, the hotel has 58 rooms, an all-day-dining restaurant and a lounge.

Meanwhile, the Boma Inn Eldoret marks Aleph Hospitality’s first property in the Rift Valley region of Kenya. The hotel is located 15 kilometres from Eldoret International Airport and offers 68 rooms and suites, three F&B outlets, meetings facilities, a gym, spa and swimming pool.

Haddad added: “We understand the Kenyan hospitality market exceptionally well and have seen an increase in demand for our management services during the Coronavirus pandemic, as owners in Kenya seek international expertise to help them manage costs, boost revenue and drive profits from their hotels. As a third party management company, we are able to do this while also enabling owners to have more visibility into their operations and better flexibility with contractual terms”.

Also in Kenya, Aleph Hospitality operates the Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi and has been awarded the management contract for a Protea by Marriott hotel in Kisumu, as well as a business hotel to be located in Mombasa.

Aleph Hospitality, which has earmarked a pipeline of 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2025, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently-branded hotels.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Aleph Hospitality.

