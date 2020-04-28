Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Algeria Finds its Voice over the Airwaves

1 day ago 1 min read

Rights groups accuse some authoritarian governments of using the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext to further limit free expression. But in the North African country of Algeria, the trend is partly going the other way. As brand names go, Radio Corona Internationale or RCI is probably in a league of its own. Launched last month on Facebook and Soundcloud, it offers a mix of music, news and commentary in Arabic and French. Founder Abdallah Benadouda says the idea came during an online get-together with friends. ‘We were talking about music, we were exchanging ideas and I said, ‘my God, this is something we can do. Instead of just streaming music, let’s create a radio show,” he said. Radio Corona’s tone is light and cynical. Benadouda says it tries not to criticize the government directly, while still addressing sensitive subjects. “We talk about dictator[ship], we talk about freedom of speech, we talk about people in jail. We criticize the action of the government in other ways,” he said. The recipe seems to be working. A growing audience of thousands now listens to Radio Corona’s twice-weekly broadcasts — which mirror Algeria’s twice-weekly anti-government street protests during pre-coronavirus days. 

SOURCE: VOA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Good News for Egyptian Food-tech Startup

1 day ago
1 min read

The Impact of the Coronavirus in South Africa Will be Shaped by its Unequal Society

1 day ago
1 min read

Discrimination against Africans in China is Nothing New

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

South Sudan’s First Mobile Money Service Launches An International Remittance Service

17 hours ago
3 min read

From Refugee To Africa’s Best Rapper: Finland Based DK Balafu Is Gaining Acquisition Of The Rap Game

18 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Common Sense Energy Agenda Against Covid-19 And Oil Price War

18 hours ago
6 min read

UN’s Development Goals Threatened By A World Economy Facing Recession

18 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today