Sat. Jul 25th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

All Clear for Egypt Visitors

20 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Egypt’s tourist hotspots of Hurghada and South Sinai have reported no COVID-19 cases for the first time since February, the country’s health minister announced this week. The lack of cases is a positive indicator to boost tourism, information minister Ossama Heikal quoted the country’s tourism minister as saying. The countries deputy tourist minister Ghada Shalaby said on July 14 that no new coronavirus cases have been reported in Egypt’s tourist governorates since 11 days.

SOURCE: ARAB NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Africa Travel Expo Does the Digital Route

2 mins ago
1 min read

Travellers to Botswana will Soon be Able to Complete Visa Applications Online

10 mins ago
1 min read

Virtual Tourism in Africa Takes Off

14 mins ago
1 min read

Rising Sea Levels and more Dramatic Weather Events are Endangering African Destinations

26 mins ago
1 min read

Fashion and E-Commerce: Making it Work for African Designers

35 mins ago
1 min read

British Nigerian Actress Shines a Light on Colorism in a Netflix Documentary

40 mins ago
1 min read

Artists across Africa Revive the Art of the Mask

49 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Nollywood is Remaking Classic Movies to Maximize Box Office Revenue in the Netflix Era

53 mins ago
1 min read

You Need to See the Trailer for Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’

58 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa Travel Expo Does the Digital Route

2 mins ago
1 min read

Travellers to Botswana will Soon be Able to Complete Visa Applications Online

10 mins ago
1 min read

Virtual Tourism in Africa Takes Off

14 mins ago
1 min read

All Clear for Egypt Visitors

20 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today