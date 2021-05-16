Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Americans Pick Egypt for Memorial Day Trips

7 hours ago 1 min read

Despite the overall trend toward domestic trips this summer, one standout international destination shows that Americans are also eager to jump back into bucket-list trip planning. Egypt, which remains open to Americans with a negative coronavirus test result, is the number 10 most-booked Memorial Day departure overall in the U.S. this year, according to Skyscanner. Trending among families (or, group bookings of at least three passengers), Cairo has ascended 15 spots in Skyscanner’s summer-booking rankings since 2019, and is slated to officially open its long-awaited new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza this June after more than a year of delays.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

More Articles

1 min read

Rwanda Positions Itself as a Basketball Destination

7 hours ago
1 min read

Los Angeles Bookstores that Cater for African Literature

7 hours ago
1 min read

The South African Province that’s Gone Under the Radar for Far Too Long

7 hours ago
1 min read

Here are some Fuss-free Destinations for South Africans

7 hours ago
1 min read

Kwame Onwuachi Talks ‘Top Chef’ Season 18, His Love for Fashion and LaKeith Stanfield

7 hours ago
1 min read

African Decor and Design: Why This Term is Problematic

7 hours ago
1 min read

With Afrowaste, Nigerian Designer Dimeji Ilori Turns Discarded Clothes into One-Of-A-Kind Treasures

7 hours ago
1 min read

Genevieve Nnaji Joins Cast of Musical on Afrobeat Star Fela Kuti Premiering on Clubhouse

7 hours ago
1 min read

11 Rwandan Artists You Should Be Listening To

7 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here