Americans Pick Egypt for Memorial Day Trips

Despite the overall trend toward domestic trips this summer, one standout international destination shows that Americans are also eager to jump back into bucket-list trip planning. Egypt, which remains open to Americans with a negative coronavirus test result, is the number 10 most-booked Memorial Day departure overall in the U.S. this year, according to Skyscanner. Trending among families (or, group bookings of at least three passengers), Cairo has ascended 15 spots in Skyscanner’s summer-booking rankings since 2019, and is slated to officially open its long-awaited new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza this June after more than a year of delays.

