Sat. Mar 14th, 2020

Ami Faku is the Most Streamed South African Woman Artist on Deezer

One listen will explain why Ami Faku is a streaming musical sensation. Her sweet stylings have propelled the up-and-coming artist into success on the charts and stand-out collaborations, such as ‘Uwrongo’ with South Africa’s Black Motion, Prince Kaybee and Shimza.The artist recently got announced by French streaming platform Deezer as the most streamed South African woman artist on the platform.

