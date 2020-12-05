Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Amoako Boafo Sets New Auction Records at a Christie’s Hybrid Sale

2 mins ago 1 min read

Christie’s hybrid “20th Century: Hong Kong to New York” sale closed this week, achieving $119.2 million in total sales, with a sell-through rate of 90 percent by lot. The sale saw a number of new auction records for artists including Amoako Boafo, Dana Schutz, Nicolas Party, Joyce Pensato, and Shara Hughes. Boafo, whose painting The Lemon Bathing Suit (2019) made waves earlier this year when it sold at Phillips for $880,971, broke the $1 million mark with his 2019 canvas Baba Diop, which sold for US$1.1 million, beating its low estimate by roughly a factor of ten.

SOURCE: ARTSY

More Articles

1 min read

A Social Distancing Experiment in Joburg’s Hotspots

4 mins ago
1 min read

South Sudan’s Power Couple Covers Elle

7 mins ago
1 min read

The Theory of Environmental Racism in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Engaging Women as Active Participants in Africa’s Energy Transition

15 hours ago
1 min read

Open Call for African Startups Addressing Access to Energy, Agriculture, Mobility Issues

15 hours ago
1 min read

What Africa Stands to Gain from the Internet Economy

15 hours ago
1 min read

African Tech Startups have been Invited to Apply for the AfCFTA Vision Challenge

15 hours ago
1 min read

A Growing List of Africans Buying Up Second Passports from Caribbean Nations

15 hours ago
1 min read

Kampala Edges Closer to Building Pipeline

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Amoako Boafo Sets New Auction Records at a Christie’s Hybrid Sale

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Social Distancing Experiment in Joburg’s Hotspots

4 mins ago
1 min read

South Sudan’s Power Couple Covers Elle

7 mins ago
1 min read

The Theory of Environmental Racism in Africa

15 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: