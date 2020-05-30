An African Literary Festival for the Age of Coronavirus

Share it!

In the current age of forced isolation, an innovative, online literary festival is all about fostering connection, and it’s turning into a major success. Afrolit Sans Frontieres brings together a wide cross-section of diasporan writers with those who love them, and it’s proven to be a fascinating forum for addressing topics and questions that might not otherwise be aired in person.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

