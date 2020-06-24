Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

An All-women Law Firm in Lagos Takes on the Cases Lost in the System

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Once every few months, volunteers from Headfort Foundation, the non-profit organisation Oluyemi Orija founded in 2018 collect the cases of poor inmates who have spent months, sometimes years, in jail without trial. They provide free legal services in one of the toughest judicial systems in the world. Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, campaigners said Nigeria’s police made conditions in the country’s congested prisons worse through brutality, extortion and harassment. She concluded that women were better suited to the job and less susceptible to corruption. So far, the group has secured the release of more than 100 inmates, many of them men. They are currently handling a further 90 cases in various Lagos courts.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Special Coverage of Africa Investors’ Conference

8 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Finance Minister’s Emergency Covid-19 Budget

12 mins ago
1 min read

Dancing in the Sunset in Dakar

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

An All-women Law Firm in Lagos Takes on the Cases Lost in the System

2 mins ago
1 min read

Special Coverage of Africa Investors’ Conference

8 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Finance Minister’s Emergency Covid-19 Budget

12 mins ago
4 min read

African Economic Research Consortium To Host A Virtual Plenary Session

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today