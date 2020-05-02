Africa.com

An Artist’s New Migration Song

3 mins ago 1 min read

Learn the fascinating story of artist, Serge Alain Nitegeka, a Rwandan refugee in South Africa, whose works are garnering great acclaim and traveling the world. He, on the other hand, is not allowed to leave the country. For over five years, the Johannesburg artist has been unable to leave South Africa as he waits for his case for citizenship there to be resolved. Nevertheless, he added, “that’s the beauty of art in this day and age, things can go and you can have a show still.” His situation has given him practice in the remote work that many artists will likely confront in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic until travel becomes feasible.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

