An Awareness Campaign to Boost Livingstone as an Ideal Destination

1 hour ago 1 min read

The 4 month long digital media campaign, titled ‘Mosi-Oa-Tunya’ – a well-known name for the iconic natural wonder that is Victoria Falls – the site of Livingstone as a bustling tourism hub and host for Zambia and beyond. A name that provides immediate recognition of what it means and what it represents to the people of Zambia. The campaign, in partnership with an award-winning communications company, Love Africa Marketing, aims to grow Livingstone and its iconic activities as a destination within the domestic tourism market in Zambia. This is to create national awareness and interest in Livingstone as a destination; to tackle the misperceptions of the city within the domestic market; to reduce the barrier to entry for travel and to increase tourism numbers to Livingstone to experience the town and everything it has to offer.

