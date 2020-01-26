Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

An Egyptian Landscape Like No Other

The landscape of the White Desert can be deceiving: What first appears to be a cool, snowy landscape is actually a mind-bendingly hot region of western Egypt. Summer highs average in the 100s. The desert is known for its wind-shaped chalk rock formations, which often resemble giant mushroom clouds frozen in time.

