Sun. Mar 22nd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Anarchic Creativity in Accra with Francis Kokoroko and Daniel Quist

12 hours ago 1 min read

These days, Accra is literally bubbling over with creativity, and one of the major forces behind it is Studio Accra.  Founded by photographer Francis Kokoroko and stylist Daniel Quist, it hosts all manner of cultural happenings ranging from spoken word poetry to film screenings to exhibitions and more. Quist and Kokoroko are also the curators of an Instagram account and digital store called Finders Keepers Outfits, which is a collection of the dopest discoveries from Accra’s thrift markets.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Crocodiles Bring in the Tourists to Egypt

11 hours ago
1 min read

Get to Know Africa through this Travel Book

12 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Covid-19 Travel Ban List

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Crocodiles Bring in the Tourists to Egypt

11 hours ago
1 min read

Get to Know Africa through this Travel Book

12 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Covid-19 Travel Ban List

12 hours ago
1 min read

How to Capture Kenya’s Famous Flamingos

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today