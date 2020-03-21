Anarchic Creativity in Accra with Francis Kokoroko and Daniel Quist

These days, Accra is literally bubbling over with creativity, and one of the major forces behind it is Studio Accra. Founded by photographer Francis Kokoroko and stylist Daniel Quist, it hosts all manner of cultural happenings ranging from spoken word poetry to film screenings to exhibitions and more. Quist and Kokoroko are also the curators of an Instagram account and digital store called Finders Keepers Outfits, which is a collection of the dopest discoveries from Accra’s thrift markets.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

