Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Andile Dyalvane in Conversation with Li Edelkoort

2 mins ago 1 min read

In this video from Southern Guild, Dutch design icon Li Edelkoort sits down with South African artist Andile Dyalvane to discuss his process, the history, and life force that imbue his masterful works of clay. Born to a family of cattle herders in a small village in the Eastern Cape, he found the local clay to be a connection to his ancestors as well as a means of communication with the broader world. Andile has embarked on a wide-ranging project to develop an alphabet of hand-painted symbols recording the fundamental aspects of Xhosa identity. The system of glyphs forms the basis of a major new ceramic series, titled Ithongo, which will be exhibited at Southern Guild in December 2020.      

SOURCE: SOUTHERN GUILD

More Articles

1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

15 hours ago
1 min read

Motorcycle Boom in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend after a Slump

15 hours ago
1 min read

One of the Worst Overfishing Crises in West Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt’s First Formal Network of Angel Investors

15 hours ago
1 min read

Pandemic Hits Nigeria’s Small Businesses Hard

15 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Children have Ditched School to Make a Living

15 hours ago
1 min read

Lusaka’s Economy Story Shows a Sad Tale

15 hours ago
1 min read

Jumia Bounces Back after Changing Gears

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Andile Dyalvane in Conversation with Li Edelkoort

2 mins ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

15 hours ago
1 min read

Motorcycle Boom in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend after a Slump

15 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: