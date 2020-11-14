Andile Dyalvane in Conversation with Li Edelkoort

In this video from Southern Guild, Dutch design icon Li Edelkoort sits down with South African artist Andile Dyalvane to discuss his process, the history, and life force that imbue his masterful works of clay. Born to a family of cattle herders in a small village in the Eastern Cape, he found the local clay to be a connection to his ancestors as well as a means of communication with the broader world. Andile has embarked on a wide-ranging project to develop an alphabet of hand-painted symbols recording the fundamental aspects of Xhosa identity. The system of glyphs forms the basis of a major new ceramic series, titled Ithongo, which will be exhibited at Southern Guild in December 2020.
SOURCE: SOUTHERN GUILD
