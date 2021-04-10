Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Angola’s Open for Business

4 hours ago 1 min read

Italian energy group Eni plans to spend around $7 billion in Angola over the next four years along with its partners in a country it sees as key to its future growth strategy. The money will be invested by Eni and its joint venture partners in the country in exploration and production, refining and solar energy. Eni, which has been in Angola since 1980, currently produces around 120,000 barrels of equity oil equivalent per day (boe) in the country. On Tuesday it announced a new offshore light oil discovery in its Block 15/06 where it has discovered over two billion boe since 2018. Besides its oil and gas activity, Eni is building a solar power plant in the country, which is expected to start operating in 2022, and jointly runs the Luanda Refinery with state oil giant Sonangol. Lower prices and increasing competition for investment are driving many African states to make it easier and cheaper for overseas companies to keep their oil and gas output flowing.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria’s Biggest Solar Power Programme

4 hours ago
1 min read

Flutterwave is Now Well-positioned at the Top of the African Fintech Stack

4 hours ago
1 min read

Unqualified Decision Makers Cause Tanzania Airliner Huge Losses

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africans Willing to Spend on the Bespoke Experience

4 hours ago
1 min read

Recent Diplomatic Moves have Raised Somaliland’s Economic Profile

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Green Recovery Plan

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Pandemic has Driven the IMF and African Governments into a New Embrace

4 hours ago
1 min read

Naspers’ Diversified Portfolio Pays Off

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Fall from Grace

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Angola’s Open for Business

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Biggest Solar Power Programme

4 hours ago
1 min read

Flutterwave is Now Well-positioned at the Top of the African Fintech Stack

4 hours ago
1 min read

Unqualified Decision Makers Cause Tanzania Airliner Huge Losses

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: